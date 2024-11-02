Private room above the clouds

Lufthansa Allegris First Class, the flagship of the new cabin on long-haul routes, will take off on a scheduled flight for the first time. The first destinations will be Bangalore on 9 November and Mumbai (both in India) a little later, on 15 November, which will then be served alternately with the new First Class.

After a technical introduction phase, Lufthansa will initially present the new, innovative product to its most loyal guests by invitation. As soon as more aircraft with the new First Class are part of the fleet, targeted upgrades by passengers and later bookings will be possible step by step.

The furnishings in the First Class Suite set new standards: guests can heat or cool their almost one-meter-wide seats in the suite according to their personal needs. The separate suites with ceiling-high walls and lockable door, large table and wide seat, a huge screen and wireless over-ear headphones, set new standards in comfort and individuality in the highest class.

A personal wardrobe in the suite provides ample storage space so that travelers can change comfortably and have all their personal items to hand. Individual lamps allow travelers to create their very own feel-good atmosphere. The Suite Plus also combines maximum comfort for individual guests with the unique option of traveling together with a travel partner in a suite.