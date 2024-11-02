Phl batters down Hong Kong

The Philippines pummeled Hong Kong, 4-2, on Saturday in a championship preview of their final clash for the BFA East Asia Cup at the Clark International Sports Complex in Pampanga.

The win over Hong Kong in the Super Round gave the Filipinos a big boost as they attempt to nail the championship for the fifth straight time and likewise capture their seventh title overall.

The final showdown takes place at 11 a.m.

It will be a repeat of last year’s title duel in Thailand where the Philippines won convincingly, 10-2.

Down at 1-2 entering the sixth inning, John Vargas hit a two run-batted-in single that sent lord de Vera and Kyle Soberano home.

Soberano then hit a fly ball for an RBI for Jennald Pareja in the seventh for the final score.

Hong Kong attempted to strike back but the superb pitching of John Leonel Matanguihan prevented that from taking place.