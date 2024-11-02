PGH in need of breastmilk donations

The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Human Milk Bank is seeking breastmilk donations for premature and sick infants.

In its latest advisory, the state-run hospital emphasized the urgent need for donors, noting a shortage of breastmilk for its pre-term and sick babies. Currently, 78 babies are admitted to the hospital.

“We are hoping for your kindness and consideration. In exchange, we offer milk bags and a certificate of appreciation. We hope you will consider donating,” PGH stated.

“To those who have shared their liquid gold, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you very much. Your generosity is a big help for our babies,” it added.

The PGH also clarified that its Human Milk Bank provides breastmilk to babies free of charge and does not sell it.

Interested donors may fill out this form: https://bit.ly/pghmilkbank or contact 09206655490 for collection and storage instructions.

PGH Human Milk Bank office hours are Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.