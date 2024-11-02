PGH in need of breastmilk donations

The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Human Milk Bank is in need of breast milk donations for premature and sick infants.

In its latest advisory, the state-run hospital stated that it currently lacks breast milk supply for its preterm and sick babies and needs more breast milk donors.

According to PGH, there are currently 78 babies admitted to the hospital.

“We are hoping for your kindness and consideration. Donors will receive milk bags and a certificate of appreciation. We hope you consider donating,” PGH said.

“To those who have shared their liquid gold, thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts; it's a big help for our babies,” it added.

The PGH also clarified that its Human Milk Bank does not sell breast milk; it is given free to babies.

The PGH Human Milk Bank's office hours are Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.