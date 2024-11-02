SUBSCRIBE NOW
LATEST

Palace declares National Day of Mourning on 4 November

tropical-storm-trami-batangas-bridge-broken
People cross a river next to a bridge that collapsed as the river surged due to rains brought by Tropical Storm Trami in Laurel, Batangas provinceTed ALJIBE/AFP
Published on

Malacañang Palace issued Proclamation No. 728, declaring 4 November as a National Day of Mourning for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

This declaration expresses solidarity with the bereaved families and loved ones of those who perished during the typhoon's onslaught.

"The nation deeply mourns this tragic loss and joins the families and loved ones of our departed brothers and sisters in this moment of immense sorrow," the proclamation read.

Malacañang urges the entire country to offer prayers for the eternal repose of the souls of the victims.

On the same day, the national flag will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad.

As of 2 November, Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami) and Typhoon Leon have claimed 149 lives and affected 2,179,856 families and 8,534,215 individuals.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Malacañang
KristinePH
National Day of Mourning

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph