Palace declares National Day of Mourning on 4 November

Malacañang Palace issued Proclamation No. 728, declaring 4 November as a National Day of Mourning for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

This declaration expresses solidarity with the bereaved families and loved ones of those who perished during the typhoon's onslaught.

"The nation deeply mourns this tragic loss and joins the families and loved ones of our departed brothers and sisters in this moment of immense sorrow," the proclamation read.

Malacañang urges the entire country to offer prayers for the eternal repose of the souls of the victims.

On the same day, the national flag will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad.

As of 2 November, Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami) and Typhoon Leon have claimed 149 lives and affected 2,179,856 families and 8,534,215 individuals.