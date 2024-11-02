Out in the cold

What else could be inside a freezer but frozen food, including maybe biscuits.

A piece of an old biscuit recently found by the mother of Andy Wiseman of Staunton, Virginia inside the freezer of his grandmother, who passed away in September, was intriguing.

Wiseman’s mom was cleaning out his late granny’s home when she stumbled on the biscuit inside a sealed transparent plastic bag along with a note inside.

“Biscuit made by Mrs. Dara L. Chambers in August 1940 at the Blankenship home,” read the note, Fox News reported.

Inquiring from his grandmother’s sister, Sally, Wiseman learned that Chambers was the wife of their brother, Harold, and she died in 1940. “It was his first wife’s family’s biscuits,” Wiseman told Fox News, quoting Sally.

Wiseman believed his Uncle Harold had held onto the biscuit until his death and Wiseman’s grandmother likely picked it up and stuck it in her freezer for the past 84 years, according to Fox News.

“I guess my grandmother just couldn’t throw it away,” he told Fox News.

Meanwhile, another freezer led to the arrest of a man from Tempe, Arizona. Acting on a concerned citizen’s tip, police raided the house of Joseph Hill, 51, twice last month to check the contents of the freezer.

After removing layers of tarp, blankets, saran wrap and duct tape, detectives opened the unplugged freezer and found inside human skeletal remains plus an “extensive amount of biological matter,” CNN reported.

Hill confessed to police that the remains belonged to his father, Joseph Hill Sr., who died four years ago.

Court documents quoted Hill as telling police that he did not want to report his father’s death because he owned the house and Hill did not want to lose it and become homeless.

He was charged with concealing a body in his backyard and failing to report the death of someone not under the care of a healthcare provider, according to CNN.

Hill will appear in court tomorrow, 4 November, for the preliminary hearing of the case.