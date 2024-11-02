NU, La Salle spikers eye Final Four slots

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

11 a.m. — FEU vs CSB

1 p.m. — La Salle vs Ateneo

4 p.m. — NU vs UP

6 p.m. — UST vs UE

Title favorites three-peat-seeking National University (NU) and undefeated De La Salle University battle separate foes for Final Four seats in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship quarterfinals Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Both equipped with twice-to-beat incentives, the Lady Spikers shoot for a quick semifinals ticket against skidding Ateneo de Manila University at 1 p.m. while the Lady Bulldogs battle a dangerous University of the Philippines side at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, unbeaten and twice-to-beat Far Eastern University (FEU) crosses paths with College of Saint Benilde at 11 a.m. while squaring off in the 6 p.m. nightcap are quarters bonus owner University of Santo Tomas and University of the East.

La Salle and FEU are the only remaining unscathed squads in the league’s centerpiece competition, winning all their first six assignments in tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Another win by the Lady Spikers will draw them closer to a return trip to the finals after a runner-up finish in the inaugural edition two years ago behind NU.

“Our system is there but we just have to be consistent with what we do inside the court. We also have to play with good communication,” La Salle coach Noel Orcullo said.

On the other hand, the Lady Bulldogs are not taking the Fighting Maroons lightly.

“Evey game is important especially those against teams that we’ll be facing in the UAAP. We have high respect for them so we’re really preparing well,” NU deputy mentor Karl Dimaculangan said.

The Lady Tamaraws are expected to get past the Lady Blazers, who are winless in three games in the second round, while the Golden Tigresses eye a repeat of their five-set win over the Lady Warriors in the first round to book a semis spot in the competition which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and SM Tickets as technical partners.

However, the handicapped squads are sure to throw everything they got to force a do-or-die for a Final Four seat on Monday.

Quarters winners will advance into the knockout semis for seats in the best-of-three finals while eliminated teams will be relegated in the classification round. The battle for bronze is a one-game affair. M. Escarlote

Meanwhile, unbeaten and twice-to-beat Far Eastern University (FEU) crosses paths with College of Saint Benilde at 11 a.m. while squaring off in the 6 p.m. nightcap are quarters bonus owner University of Santo Tomas and University of the East.

La Salle and FEU are the only remaining unscathed squads in the league’s centerpiece competition, winning all their first six assignments in tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Another win by the Lady Spikers will draw them closer to a return trip to the finals after a runner-up finish in the inaugural edition two years ago behind NU.

“Our system is there but we just have to be consistent with what we do inside the court. We also have to play with good communication,” La Salle coach Noel Orcullo said.

On the other hand, the Lady Bulldogs are not taking the Fighting Maroons lightly.

“Evey game is important especially those against teams that we’ll be facing in the UAAP. We have high respect for them so we’re really preparing well,” NU deputy mentor Karl Dimaculangan said.

The Lady Tamaraws are expected to get past the Lady Blazers, who are winless in three games in the second round, while the Golden Tigresses eye a repeat of their five-set win over the Lady Warriors in the first round to book a semis spot in the competition which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and SM Tickets as technical partners.

However, the handicapped squads are sure to throw everything they got to force a do-or-die for a Final Four seat on Monday.

Quarters winners will advance into the knockout semis for seats in the best-of-three finals while eliminated teams will be relegated in the classification round. The battle for bronze is a one-game affair.