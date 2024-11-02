Monday, 4 November declared special non-working holiday in Quezon.

Malacañan Palace has declared that Monday, 4 November, will be a special non-working day in Quezon province to commemorate the death anniversary of Apolinario dela Cruz, commonly known as Hermano Puli.

“WHEREAS, on 04 November 2024, the Province of Quezon will commemorate the death anniversary of its local hero, Apolinario Dela Cruz, also known as Hermano Puli,” the proclamation read.

Proclamation No. 730 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 31 October was issued on Friday, 1 November.

The proclamation encourages residents of Quezon Province to honor Hermano Puli's legacy and recognize his patriotism.

Dela Cruz, a native of Lucban, led the first major revolt in the Philippines against Spanish rule in 1841, fighting for religious freedom.