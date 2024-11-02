Maroons aiming to stay motivated

Quadricentennial Pavilion)

12 p.m. — FEU vs UE

3:30 p.m. — UP vs NU

University of the Philippines (UP) head coach Goldwin Monteverde is not worried about his players getting too complacent after achieving the initial objective of securing a Final Four seat.

He is confident of his wards’ discipline and focus on the big picture of winning it all in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

So, when the Fighting Maroons battle the lowly National University (NU) for a share of the lead and a step closer to a Final Four twice-to-beat advantage today at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Quadricentennial Pavilion, Monteverde knows there will be no letting up on their part.

“For us since Day 1, the hunger is always there,” Monteverde said ahead of UP’s 3:30 p.m. tipoff.

Meanwhile, University of the East (UE) aims to snare at least a playoff for a semis seat against a desperate Far Eastern University (FEU) side at 12 p.m.

The Fighting Maroons have won three straight games and have a 9-1 win-loss record, behind league-leading defending champion De La Salle University (10-1).

UP demolished Ateneo de Manila University, 75-47, last Wednesday to boost its chances of bagging a Final Four incentive.

Bannered by JD Cagulangan, Season 86 Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez, big man Quentin Millora-Brown, Harold Alarcon and Gerry Abadiano, the Fighting Maroons are fancied to make a repeat of their 89-62 beating of the Bulldogs in the first round.

“Expect we will work harder, I mean, to improve. We still have four more games left and each game would be a stepping-stone for us to be better. What’s important is that we should be healthy as a team then in a way, slowly, slowly, we’ll still improve,” Monteverde said.

NU is on a three-game skid and sits in the cellar with a 2-8 mark. Another loss will put the Bulldogs on the brink of missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

On the other hand, third-running Red Warriors seek to bounce back from a 37-45 loss at the hands of Adamson University last Wednesday.

UE, holding a 6-4 slate, defeated the Tamaraws, 56-51, in the first round.