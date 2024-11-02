Marcos issues 16 Proclamations declaring holidays, celebrations

Malacañang Palace released 16 Proclamations declaring 13 special (non-working) days and three celebrations in different cities and municipalities, as well as different celebrations and observances.

By the authority of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation Nos. 711 to 726, announced on 2 November, Saturday.

For November, the President proclaimed 12 local special (non-working) days across various areas.

For December, Malacañang declared through Proclamation No. 714 that on 5 December 2024, Thursday is a Special (Non-working) Day in the city of Palayan, in Nueva Ecija in celebration of the city’s 59th Foundation Day.

Meanwhile, Marcos signed Proclamation No. 722 declaring every second week of October as “National Myopia Consciousness Week” promoting public awareness of the dangers of Myopia as a World Health Organization study in 2015 predicted a global rise in myopia possibly affecting 3.36 billion people by 2030 and 4.80 billion people in 2050.

Myopia or near-sightedness is a refractive error in which rays of light entering the light parallel to the optic axis are brought to a focus in front of the retina when ocular accommodation is relaxed.

Malacañang also declared every 19th of October as “Transport Cooperative Day” through Proclamation No. 723, celebrating the transport cooperative sector.

In 1993, Proclamation No. 279 declared the period from 18 to 24 October 1993 as the “Transport Cooperative Week” to recognize the Transport Cooperative Program and mark its 20th Foundation Anniversary.

Furthermore, the month of December is declared the “Philippine Architecture Festival - National Architecture Month” which celebrates the contributions of Filipino Architects towards “planned urban growth, environmental planning, and overall social progress.”

According to Proclamation No. 724, this expands Proclamation No. 934 series of 1971 which previously celebrated “Architecture Week” every second week of December.