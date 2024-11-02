Lagunenses gets Bong Go’s ‘malasakit’

In his continued quest to uplift poor communities, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team has recently aided vulnerable residents of Biñan City, Laguna, affirming his commitment to helping low-income families recover and thrive amid economic challenges.

During a relief activity held at the Alonte Sports Arena, Go’s Malasakit Team on 30 October distributed snacks, vitamins, shirts and basketballs to 400 indigents.

The Malasakit team was assisted by city Councilors Elvis Bedia, Rommel Dicdican, Rafael Cardeño and Board Member Bong Bejasa, in giving away financial assistance from the government, helping residents address urgent needs.

Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, in a video message, expressed gratitude for the support of the local community and encouraged continued cooperation to foster a culture of compassion and solidarity.

“To our fellow Lagunense in Biñan City, don’t lose hope. We are here and ready to share compassion. Let us work together to help those in dire need. That is my vice — to provide public service,” he said.

Senator Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also reiterated the importance of the Malasakit Centers, a program he spearheaded, which aims to streamline access to medical assistance.

Through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally sponsored and authored by Go, indigent Filipinos gain easier access to support from agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. This effort is part of Go’s mission to alleviate the financial burden of healthcare on the country’s most vulnerable populations.