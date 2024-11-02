Korean experts to study Catubig River Basin

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — Korean engineering experts will conduct a study towards developing a masterplan for the Catubig River Basin to address the perennial problem of flooding in flood risk areas.

Officials of the Northern Samar provincial government convened with representatives of the Korea Consultants International (KCI) and Kyong-Ho Engineering & Architects Co., Ltd. to discuss the Pre-Master Plan of the Integrated Flood Management Project for the Catubig River Basin.

Vice Governor Clarence Dato led provincial officials in a consultation meeting with engineers and flood control specialists to explore strategies for minimizing flood risks in vulnerable areas held last 28 October 2024 at the Provincial Capitol.

Dato told the Korean experts that the provincial government is committed to develop a sustainable and lasting solutions for flood-prone communities.

Joon Young Heo, KCI’s Flood Control Engineer, said the project aims to prevent extensive flood damage and improve safety for residents during natural calamities.

These flood management measures include innovative floodwater distribution approaches, constructing stormwater pump stations, developing embankments, and creating new waterways to manage flood discharge.

The Catubig River Basin project envisions a significant reduction in flood levels, initially targeting a 0.45-meter decrease in the main flood zone while further studies will be undertaken to refine flood-level reduction metrics and ensure adaptability to local environmental needs.

KCI Senior Engineer Adorable Jacinto also proposed alternative flood-control measures, including installation of a sluice gate at the Catubig River Estuary and the reconstruction of a multipurpose dam for agricultural water security, electricity production and enhanced flood control.

Jacinto said these proposals will bolster local water management while minimizing disruption to critical ecosystems and livelihoods, such as the local duck production.