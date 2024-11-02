Kanlaon, Taal log volcanic quakes

Kanlaon and Taal Volcanoes both logged volcanic quakes over 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Saturday.

A total of 31 volcanic tremors were recorded by state volcanologists in Kanlaon Volcano which also spewed a total of 6,993 tonnes of sulfur dioxide.

Its edifice is inflated and had a 800-meter tall plume described as a “voluminous emission with intermittent ash” which drifted northwest and west.

Meanwhile, two volcanic earthquakes and one 14-minute long volcanic tremor were logged by state volcanologists in Taal Volcano Saturday.

Taal Volcano had a 2,700-meter voluminous emission which drifted north-northwest and north. A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were also seen.

Alert Level 2 prevails over Kanlaon Volcano, while Alert Level 1 is hoisted in Taal.

Entry into the four kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited to minimize risks from volcanic hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, rockfall and others.

Pilots are also advised to avoid flying close to the volcanoes’ summit as ash and ballistic fragments from sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

Communities living beside river systems on the southern and western slopes, especially those that have already experienced lahars and muddy streamflows, are advised to take precautionary measures when heavy rainfall over the volcano has been forecast or has begun.

Meanwhile, a rockfall event was logged in Mayon Volcano in Albay over the last 24 hours, the Phivolcs reported Saturday.

Based on its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said Mayon Volcano emitted a moderate plume that drifted general west. It also spewed 655 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day on 28 October.

The volcano also had a faint crater glow that was only visible through the use of a telescope.

Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1 due to low-level unrest.

State volcanologists reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone of Mayon is not allowed.

Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is likewise prohibited.

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, landslides or avalanches, as well as lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall may also occur in the area.