Kanlaon, Taal log volcanic quakes

Kanlaon and Taal volcanoes both logged volcanic quakes over 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Saturday.

A total of 31 volcanic tremors were recorded by state volcanologists in Kanlaon Volcano on 2 November. The Negros Island-based volcano also emitted 6,993 tonnes of sulfur dioxide.

Its edifice is inflated and had an 800-meter tall plume described as a "voluminous emission with intermittent ash," which drifted northwest and west.

Meanwhile, two volcanic earthquakes and one 14-minute-long volcanic tremor were logged by state volcanologists in Taal Volcano on 2 November. Taal Volcano had a 2,700-meter voluminous emission that drifted north-northwest and north.

A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were also observed.

Alert Level 2 prevails over Kanlaon Volcano, while Alert Level 1 is hoisted for Taal Volcano.

Entry into the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited to minimize risks from volcanic hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, and rockfall.

Pilots are also advised to avoid flying close to the volcanoes’ summits, as ash and ballistic fragments from sudden eruptions can be hazardous to aircraft.

Communities living beside river systems on the southern and western slopes, especially those that have already experienced lahars and muddy streamflows, are advised to take precautionary measures when heavy rainfall over the volcano has been forecast or has begun.