Holiday economics spur travel — BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported a record 167,538 passengers over the All Saints’ Day break.

The agency processed 149,257 passengers in the same period, or a 12-percent rise in international travel.

The surge, which was attributed to the long Undas holiday, drove a significant volume of travelers to major airports in the country, particularly on 31 October and 1 November.

Last 31 October, BI recorded a total of 41,078 arrivals and 43,341 departures across the country.

The bureau managed a total of 14,010 arrivals and 15,666 departures at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, while NAIA Terminal 3 reported the highest number of travelers with a total of 19,223 arrivals and 20,495 departures.

Busy Terminal 3

On 1 November, the BI recorded similar international traffic with 42,858 arrivals and 40,261 departures. NAIA Terminal 1 saw 14,931 arrivals and 13,381 departures, while NAIA Terminal 3 handled 19,136 arrivals and 19,431 departures.

According to an earlier report by the BI, 58 recently hired immigration officers were stationed at strategic airports. Its augmentation and rapid response teams were also deployed.

The BI also promoted the use of electronic gates at the arrival areas to expedite entry and exit, significantly reducing queuing times for travelers.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado acknowledged the efforts of BI personnel who worked during the holiday season.

“Our officers have shown remarkable dedication and selflessness, taking time away from their families to maintain the security of our borders and to make travel easier. This demonstrates our commitment to public service, particularly during times of high traffic,” the BI chief said.

Viado said the BI will continue to keep the public updated on airport conditions via its official social media website, Facebook.com/officialbureauofimmigration, where travelers may view the real-time total number of passengers.

The BI recommended that passengers allow for extra travel time during peak seasons.