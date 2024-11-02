Help find Jo-Ann, couple asks public

A couple is urgently appealing for help from authorities and the public in locating their missing daughter, Jo-Ann Razon, who has been unaccounted for in the past couple of days.

Jo-Ann, 47, was last seen after visiting Manila North Cemetery with her family to pay respects to a recently deceased sibling.

According to her father, Jo Razon, the family is deeply concerned for Jo-Ann’s well-being. He explained that her grief over her sister’s death has led to distressing behavior, as she believes her parents are withholding the truth about her sibling’s passing.

“She is in a fragile state, and we are worried that she may be lost or confused,” he said.

Jo-Ann does not have a cellphone, complicating search efforts.

The family has reported her disappearance to the Manila Police District and the City Social Welfare and Development office, both of which are actively assisting in the search.

To protect Jo-Ann and her family from potential scams and ensure her safety, authorities have asked the public to refrain from making direct contact and instead report any sightings to the police hotline.

Individuals with information are urged to call the Manila Police District at 8523-3378 or reach out to the following mobile numbers: 0919-995-0976 or 0917-899-2092.

The Razon family said they remain hopeful for Jo-Ann’s safe return and urges anyone with information to come forward. They expressed gratitude for the community’s support during this difficult time and are hopeful for any leads that could help reunite them with their daughter.