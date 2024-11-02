Grab, MOVE IT provide aid to 1k typhoon-hit residents

As part of its corporate social responsibility, a thousand relief packages were brought by Grab Philippines and MOVE IT to severe tropical storm “Kristine” — hit drivers and residents in Cavite and Laguna.

The goods consisted of essential items like rice, canned goods and bathroom supplies.

The leading super-app and homegrown moto-taxi platform also have comprehensive calamity-assistance programs in place designed to provide both financial aid and in-kind support to driver — and delivery-partners severely affected by the recent calamity.

Grabcare, MOVE IT Malasakit program

Through the GrabCares and MOVE IT Malasakit programs, partners can easily apply for assistance through a streamlined application process available on their driver app.

“Whenever there is a calamity, we, less affected delivery partners, immediately collaborate with Grab to volunteer in these relief operations. Through our community channels, we immediately identified households needing immediate assistance. This kind of information is what we share with Grab for faster response and assistance,” said Perpe Mahinay Disoacido Jr. of Grab Ugnayan Advocates, a network of Grab delivery partners.

Aguinaldo Larioso, a community leader of MOVE IT riders, also takes pride in the community’s bayanihan spirit.

“We are thankful to MOVE IT at Grab for this aid being provided to the community. We also salute riders who chose not to have trips to be able to extend their helping hand to their co-rider hit by the typhoon. This proves that ‘bayanihan’ remains alive within MOVE IT and Grab,” he added.

Death toll

As of Thursday, the reported death toll from the combined effects of severe tropical storm “Kristine” and super typhoon “Leon” has risen to 150, with 115 people injured and 29 individuals still missing, based on the report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday.

Further, the NDRRMC said hundreds of individuals remained in evacuation shelters as of Thursday, adding that 1,892 million families had been affected by the storms’ impact across 81 provinces.