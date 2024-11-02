Gauff backs WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) — Coco Gauff believes bringing the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia can “open doors” and inspire positive change for women in the country, although the world No. 3 admitted: “I’d be lying to you if I said I had no reservations.”

The WTA has signed a three-year deal with the Saudi Tennis Federation to stage its season finale in Riyadh, with the first edition kicking off at King Saud University Indoor Arena on Saturday.

The WTA has come under scrutiny for its decision to go to Saudi Arabia, with critics citing the conservative kingdom’s record on freedom of expression and women’s rights as reasons against the move.

Gauff, 20, admits she had reservations about the idea of staging the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia and wanted to see for herself what kind of progress is being made.

“Obviously, I’m very aware of the situation here in Saudi. My view on it is I do think that sport can have a way to open doors to people. I think in order to want change, you have to see it. I think sports for me, I would say is the easiest way to introduce that,” the American star said.