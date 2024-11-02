Gapan schools division office recognized

The Schools Division Office of Gapan City has been given recognition for its effective resource management and impressive student achievement, positioning it as a model for public school financing across the country.

A field visit led by Education Secretary Sonny Angara and EdCom2 Co-Chair Senator Sherwin Gatchalian provided insights on Gapan’s strategies. Strong parental and local government units support enabled the learners to earn a 95 percent score in the Comprehensive Rapid Literacy Assessment and above-average scores in the National Achievement Tests.

Angara urged the SDO Gapan staff to share their best practices across other divisions, which also highlighted the city’s resourcefulness in managing limited maintenance and other operating expenses.

“What is clear is that the schools and students who perform best are those who are supported not only within the schools, but also at home and by the community and the local governments,” Angara said.

“Spread the word of how you did it,” Angara added, underscoring the potential for replication in other areas.

Gapan East Elementary School and Kapalangan National High School were recognized by UNICEF as top performing schools, exemplifying how effective maintenance and other operating expenses and special education fund usage can yield exceptional results.

EdCom2 Director Karol Mark Yee noted that the field visit aimed to understand the financial strategies that supported these schools’ high performance and could serve as a model for schools of varying sizes.

UNICEF Deputy Representative Behzad Noubary and Gapan City Mayor Joy Pascual expressed optimism about Gapan’s sustainable model for addressing immediate funding challenges while advancing long-term educational goals.