Galunggong closed fishing season begins

The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) has kicked off the annual three-month closed fishing season for round scad or "galunggong" in Northern Palawan. From 1 November to 31 January, the use of purse seines, ring nets, and bagnets to catch "galunggong" in designated conservation areas northeast of Palawan is prohibited.

Now in its ninth year, the conservation effort aims to protect the fish species during peak spawning, enabling both mature and juvenile fish to grow, ensuring long-term sustainability. Scientific data from the National Stock Assessment Program shows promising results, with mature "galunggong" catches rising from 58% in 2015 to 85% in 2023, and average fish length increasing from 16.7 cm to 18.9 cm over the same period.

Production has also improved, with "galunggong" output in Palawan increasing from 7,507 metric tons in 2016 to 8,146.84 metric tons in 2022. The closed fishing season supports healthier fish populations, bolstering both local fisheries and national food security while aiding the livelihoods of fisherfolk.

In 2022, "galunggong" ranked as Palawan's second most significant fish species by volume, reinforcing its economic importance to the region. The government, through the DA-BFAR and other partner agencies, remains committed to continuous monitoring and assessment of the conservation measure, which not only promotes a healthier "galunggong" population but also upholds national food security.