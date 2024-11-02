Full Masinloc coal spill probe urged

After a barge carrying over 11,000 metric tons (MT) of coal sunk last week, releasing coal into the Masinloc-Oyon protected seascape and possibly harming the marine ecosystem, the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Zambales climate justice groups who live near the protected waters of Oyon Bay, have raised alarm, demanding accountability, immediate investigation and prosecution.

According to a Philippine Coast Guard station head, the barge came from Semirara, Antique en route to La Union. At the height of typhoon #KristinePH, the barge temporarily stopped at San Salvador Island. Masinloc sea patrol chairman reported that the barge bumped into coral reefs, spilling its cargo. San Salvador Island is classified as a marine sanctuary.

Last 18 October, climate justice groups from Zambales, together with the PMCJ, filed a complaint at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources — Environmental Management Bureau to oppose the expansion of San Miguel Global Power (SMGP)’s Masinloc coal-fired power plant.

The continued presence of the coal plants will continue to destroy marine biodiversity given that Masinloc-Oyon Bay is a protected seascape.

“The recent coal spill is just one of the many violations these coal plants in Masinloc and La Union will pose to this protected seascape,” stressed Dr. Benito Molino, from Zambales Lingap Kalikasan (ZALIKA).

“Its continued operation will further endanger marine biodiversity as this has become the shipping route of coal from Semirara. Obviously, the owner of the barge, the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), the coast guard in Semirara as well as the municipal government of Masinloc must be held to account on this tragedy,” Dr. Molino added.

In 2017, residents near SMGP’s coal-fired power plant in Limay, Bataan, complained about the ash residues as it made them ill. The coal ash spill caused skin and respiratory diseases, air and water pollution.

In 2018, there was also a coal spill in the coastal waters of La Union from the Holcim cement factory. This was also caused by a tropical depression (“Henry”), as it pushed the coal from Holcim’s stockpile into the shoreline.

The group highlighted the more than three-decade long fight of Masinloqueños and Zambaleños against the coal-fired power plant in their area. They don’t deny the economical progress these plants offer, Marabe explained, but it is definitely not worth it at the expense of the environment’s well-being.