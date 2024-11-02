Fewer visitors at Manila North

Manila North Cemetery experienced a significant drop in visitors Saturday compared to Friday’s attendance.

While 42,000 people visited the cemetery on Friday, only 4,500 had arrived as of Saturday. The flow of people entering has also been smoother than the festive crowd seen the day before.

With fewer visitors, free electric tricycles were seen picking up passengers directly at the cemetery entrance, unlike Friday when they were stationed at the roundabout, several meters away.

The Department of Public Order and Safety of the Manila city government completed its cleanup of the area by 8 a.m.

Additionally, there were noticeably fewer vendors selling flowers and other items outside the cemetery, creating more open space.

Despite the smaller crowd, the Manila Police District said it continued to ensure security within the cemetery.

The MPD said it had arrested a man suspected of robbing and beating up a member of the LGBTQ community inside the cemetery before the holidays.