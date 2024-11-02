Exporters urged to enhance sustainability via design

Exporters and manufacturers are being called to enhance the environmental sustainability of their products and services through design with the use of digital tools and to avail of programs and services.

Dr. Mina Gabor, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT) trustee for the tourism sector, underscored the need to ensure minimal negative impact on the environment as they expand exports of design-driven products and services.

“Because of evolving market requirements, the process continues to get complicated and tough, including using renewable materials, minimizing wastes and reducing our carbon footprint and energy consumption,” she said during the PHILEXPORT General Membership Meeting recently.

Sustainability and innovation

Gabor said sustainability and innovation can be incorporated particularly into product design.

“So many tools are available now to make this happen —digitalization, artificial intelligence, laboratories, government, and private sector programs and services — to create sustainable products and services that benefit our people, our planet and profitability,” she said.

“Design sustainability is not merely a password. It is a call to action, it requires us to rethink our entire approach to design — from conception to production and from usage to disposal. Each of us has critical roles to play in this pursuit,” added Gabor.

Aging population and women

She cited two important developments happening worldwide today, including the aging population in many countries and women as economic opportunities.

“There is concern for a more aging population,” said Gabor. “Because of new medical discoveries, people live longer and have the money to travel and buy goods,” she said.

Added Gabor, “Sixty-five percent of car buying decisions are made by women, working wives who earn more than their husbands. Products that are decisively influenced by women — home furnishings, 94 percent; holidays, 92 percent; homes, 91 percent — what are we designing and developing for them today?”