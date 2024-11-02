Davao Norte meat dealers thrive despite ASF challenge

Amid the continuous devastation of the African swine fever (ASF) in the provinces, including Mindanao, a meat processing cooperative in Davao Del Norte continues to thrive, thanks to the help of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

With support from the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program and DTI’s Shared Service Facility (SSF), the Dujali Free Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (DUFFAMCO) now generates an additional P36,000 in monthly sales and creates local jobs, boosting the community’s economy.

Despite challenges brought by the ASF outbreak, DUFFAMCO was able to operate its meat processing facility under a two-year Usufruct Agreement, extended by an additional year due to ASF concerns.

DUFFAMCO success

DTI Davao del Norte Officer-in-Chief Provincial Director Zerline T. Balleque said that the success of DUFFAMCO highlights the power of DTI’s CARP and SSF initiatives in driving economic development for agrarian reform beneficiaries.

She said a key factor in the success of the project was the involvement of Meatshop ng Bayan, a meat retailing establishment with a training center that enhances butchery deboning skills.

Led by CEO Aben E. Auman as the resource person and mentor, Meatshop ng Bayan conducted an intensive training session for DUFFAMCO members last 24 to 25 June 2024.

The training, which DTI-Davao del Norte initiated, focused on essential meat processing techniques such as meat cutting and deboning, equipping cooperative members with the skills needed for efficient production.

Meatshop ng Bayan

In addition to the technical training, Meatshop ng Bayan shared critical insights on managing and operating a meat shop business, ensuring DUFFAMCO was well-prepared for its grand opening.

This comprehensive mentorship played a pivotal role in the cooperative’s smooth entry into the meat processing industry.

DUFFAMCO, an agricultural cooperative established in 1995, has long supported its members by engaging in the buying and selling of agricultural products.

The opening of their meat shop represents a major step forward in diversifying their operations and providing high-quality meat products to the local community.

Well-positioned

With the official turnover of the meat processing SSF on 14 October, DUFFAMCO is said to be well-positioned to continue its growth and provide lasting benefits to the people of Braulio E. Dujali.

Last September, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. vowed that the government-controlled vaccination efforts against ASF would be expanded to the Visayas and Mindanao, including North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Cebu through DA’s attached agency, Bureau of Animal Industry’s controlled testing of the initial 150,000 doses of ASF vaccines imported from Vietnam.