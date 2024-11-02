Crime group collared, wounded in Pasig firefight

A leader of a criminal group was critically wounded during an armed encounter with the police in Pasig City early Saturday morning.

Eastern Police District director, P/Col. Villamor Tuliao said Abdulfahad Dirampa Malik, alias Rex Fahad, 35, had been wounded after he engaged in a firefight with police operatives in front of a coffee shop along Urbano Velasco Avenue in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.

Villamor said operatives of Pasig-PNP were patrolling in the area when they saw a group of men suspiciously pushing their motorcycles.

Two members of the barangay security force and a policeman approached the four suspects and asked them why they were pushing their motorcycles.

Malik drew his firearm and fired shots at the policeman, but the cop was fortunately not hit, forcing the policeman to return fire at the suspect, who was hit on the back of his body.

Three of the suspects ran and escaped, but the wounded Malik was rushed to the Pasig City General Hospital.

In the hospital, a man who looks worried and intends to visit Malik was positively identified by the arresting police officers as one of the cohorts.

He was arrested and identified as Nikko Mariano.