Cops seize gun from man inside Pasay cemetery

The Station Intelligence Section (SIS) of the Pasay City police station arrested on Saturday a man for illegal possession of a firearm at the Pasay City Public Cemetery. The suspect was identified only as alias “Kalbo,” age 25.

The SIS personnel acted on a tip from a confidential informant about a man carrying a handgun in the cemetery. Upon receiving the information, intelligence operatives quickly proceeded to the location, where the informant identified “Kalbo,” who was holding a handgun.

As the operatives approached, the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended by the officers. The lawmen recovered a .45 caliber Colt pistol, bearing serial number 798817, with a magazine loaded and three live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect and the confiscated firearm were immediately taken to the SIS office for documentation before the case was referred to the Investigation and Detective Management Section of Pasay.