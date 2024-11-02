Club Serena: The serene side of Cebu
Known as the Queen City of the South, Cebu can best be experienced by going around the city and immersing oneself in its rich history. This time around, we are going to explore what lies beyond its city limits.
We managed to take a glimpse of what Cebu has to offer as we traveled to Club Serena in Moalboal. The beautiful Mactan International Airport was the starting point as we rode the resort’s private shuttle service for a three-hour drive to the coastal resort town of Moalboal. We excitedly bought lechon at the airport so that we could try it along the way. It was both delectable and the skin was crunchy.
The drive to the southwest part of Cebu tells a story as we can see the past merge with the future. Cebu city is bustling with new resort hotels and casinos. As we moved closer to Moalboal, we stopped by the city of Carcar for lunch.
Carcar is known as the heritage city of the south. It is full of historic places to visit and Cebu’s favorite foods like balbacua (a Filipino beef stew) and Carcar style lechon stuffed with lemongrass and garlic.
After about an hour’s drive, we finally reached the dive mecca of Cebu, Moalboal.
Club Serena
Welcoming us to the 1.3-hectare property was the resort’s manager, Romelyn Dagaas, along with her staff. It was a refreshing welcome as we had buko juice while regaled about our stay.
We had the “treehouse,” a 94-sq.m. suite hugged by the surrounding trees. Its pièce de résistance is the spacious bathroom complete with a free-standing oval bathtub. The spacious main room also has sliding doors that offer panoramic views of the property. It has a king bed and two single beds which can accommodate up to four guests.
Breakfast the next day was served at Club Serena’s restaurant overlooking the ocean. Filipino “silog” favorites are available with the popular American breakfast of sausages, bacon and eggs. Soup and bread are served as a prelude to the breakfast meal.
Activities
Moalboal is known as a world-class diving destination. We did discover that it has a lot more to offer.
Our first activity as offered by the resort is the canyoneering and Kawasan falls adventure. Nowadays for added safety, guides are assigned to each person as adventurous guests explore a series of rivers, cliff jumping and waterfalls along Badian, Cebu. Aside from the beauty of the canyons, we were thrilled when we had our lunch by the falls.
The next morning, we were picked up by an outrigger boat at the resort for the Moalboal sardine run and snorkeling with the turtles. The activity lasted the whole morning and we were back at Club Serena for lunch.
Mira
Club Serena’s all-day dining restaurant, Mira, serves captivating dishes which include an array of Filipino signature dishes and fusion cuisine. Meals can also be delivered to the suite for a more private lunch or dinner.
Panagsama beach
We had time after lunch to explore the town and its world class beach. The Department of Tourism is proud of Panagsama Beach, found in this southwestern coast of Cebu. The natural beauty of Panagsama beach and its rich underwater resources, was recognized by Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) as one of the Best Beaches in Southeast Asia.
Panagsama town which is just a few minutes away from Club Serena is filled with restaurants, bars and shops which reminded me of El Nido and Siargao.
Visitors both local and foreign are hanging around the beach while enjoying the food, drinks and water activities.
Movie night
Club Serena also offers guests a movie experience by the beach. After we got back from Panagsama town, we enjoyed a couple of movies from Disney and Netflix while nibbling on pupus and having our favorite drinks.
Who should visit Club Serena
If you are a diver, beach and ocean lover, then you will definitely love this resort. If you like to eat and drink, relax by the pool and just relax, then this is also the place to be. Club Serena offers peace and quiet and a relaxing stay filled with different adventures that await its guests. Definitely recommended for everyone’s holiday destination,
Moalboal is a paradise waiting to be rediscovered.