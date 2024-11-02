Club Serena: The serene side of Cebu

Known as the Queen City of the South, Cebu can best be experienced by going around the city and immersing oneself in its rich history. This time around, we are going to explore what lies beyond its city limits.

We managed to take a glimpse of what Cebu has to offer as we traveled to Club Serena in Moalboal. The beautiful Mactan International Airport was the starting point as we rode the resort’s private shuttle service for a three-hour drive to the coastal resort town of Moalboal. We excitedly bought lechon at the airport so that we could try it along the way. It was both delectable and the skin was crunchy.

The drive to the southwest part of Cebu tells a story as we can see the past merge with the future. Cebu city is bustling with new resort hotels and casinos. As we moved closer to Moalboal, we stopped by the city of Carcar for lunch.

Carcar is known as the heritage city of the south. It is full of historic places to visit and Cebu’s favorite foods like balbacua (a Filipino beef stew) and Carcar style lechon stuffed with lemongrass and garlic.

After about an hour’s drive, we finally reached the dive mecca of Cebu, Moalboal.