Chief Executive’s focus: better lives for Filipinos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ensured that the government was on top of the situation after two back-to-back typhoons that hit the Bicol region brought greater devastation than previously estimated.

The President’s itinerary from 27 October to 2 November showed a balance between ensuring Filipinos’ comfort underlined by his order to the Energy Regulatory Commission to come up with a plan for a moratorium on electricity bills in typhoon-ravaged communities and caring for the dead.

The activities of the Chief Executive during the week are listed through a collaboration between Daily Tribune and the Bureau of Communications Services of the Presidential Communications Office:

27 October

Aid comes to typhoon-hit Bicolanos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. released P50 million from the Office of the President to Acting Albay Governor Glenda Ong-Bongao and P30 million to Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion. He gave another P50 million to the government of Camarines Sur.

Even after “Kristine” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, the President said aid distribution would continue. He ordered all relevant government agencies to ensure that all affected residents receive the necessary assistance.

Laguindingan Airport privatization in pipeline

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said privatizing the Laguindingan Airport in Northern Mindanao will open direct flights by other Asian carriers to Mindanao and vice versa. The concession agreement for the Laguindingan International Airport Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project was presented to President Marcos at Malacañang on 28 October.

At the signing ceremony, Marcos said the administration is embarking on another journey toward fulfilling the government’s mission to enhance the country’s airport facilities and services.

Under the agreement, Aboitiz InfraCapital will expand Laguindingan’s capacity from 1.6 million passengers to 6.3 million annually. The estimated project cost is P12.75 billion to be shouldered by the private concessionaire.

‘Bagong Pilipinos’ honored

Mr. Marcos honored this year’s Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, commending them for demonstrating what it truly means to be a “Bagong Pilipino.”

The President led the awarding of the Medallion of Excellence to this year’s 10 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos. He told the awardees to carry their medallions as a reminder of their determination to keep pushing forward as they set a high standard in public service. Each awardee received a P1 million cash prize.

28 October

Commitment vs hunger

The President renewed his commitment to address hunger and poverty during the presentation of the signed Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) joint memorandum circular in Malacañang.

He said no Filipino should ever go to bed hungry and no community would be overlooked in the fight against poverty.

Through the memorandum circular, national agencies and international organizations can improve farm productivity; link farmers, fisherfolk and other food producers to large markets; and provide secure incomes to ensure that the most vulnerable have access to nutritious food.

29 October

ERC reviews bill moratorium plan

President Marcos directed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to study a possible temporary relief from electricity bill payments in areas under a state of calamity due to severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

The President also instructed the ERC to study the imposition of a moratorium on electricity line disconnections and payment collections from October to December this year.

Gov’t lowers food poverty level

The President said the government is doing better in addressing food poverty after the DSWD reported in a sectoral meeting in Malacañang on 29 October a significant drop in the number of food-poor families.

The number of food-poor families slid to 700,000 last year from 1 million with the government’s Food Stamp Program (FSP), the DSWD said. This was based on Philippine Statistics Authority 2023 data.

The FSP was established under Executive Order 44. It addresses involuntary hunger among low-income households by providing P3,000 in food credits monthly through an electronic benefit transfer card which can be used in Kadiwa and authorized retail stores.

Roads passable again

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported more roads and bridges affected by severe tropical storm “Kristine” are passable. This followed the President’s directive to conduct clearing operations.

Of the 99 affected road sections, 86.87 percent are now passable to all types of vehicles. The cleared roads also facilitated the government’s ongoing relief efforts. Power has also been restored in 228 of 352, or 64.7 percent, cities and municipalities.

30 October

More storms inbound

President Marcos ordered local government units (LGUs) to prepare for super typhoon “Leon” during the opening of the Maersk Optimus distribution center in Calamba City, Laguna.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Leon” continued to threaten extreme northern Luzon as it further intensified.

Key distribution center opens

President Marcos spearheaded the grand opening of the Maersk Optimus Distribution Center to boost import and export activities, especially in Southern Luzon. The center’s strategic location aligns with the government’s efforts to “decongest Manila and unlock the economic potential of the countryside.”

The project is expected to employ 1,000 people from the surrounding communities and create 1,000 indirect jobs for vendors, service providers, truckers, and others.

Gov’t assistance all set

The government agencies concerned convened on 30 October to closely monitor the movement of super typhoon “Leon” after President Marcos directed them to brace for its impact.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. headed the briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines readied its units to help in rescue and relief operations as the Philippine Coast Guard monitored the seaports in the affected areas.

PCSO must continue mission

The President called on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to continue fulfilling its core mission of helping vulnerable Filipinos.

During the PCSO 90th anniversary celebration held at The Manila Hotel, the President noted several PCSO programs that impacted many lives, such as the Medical Assistance Program, Institutional Partnership Program and Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program.

The PCSO recently awarded the Tahanan ng Pagmamahal Children’s Home in Pasig City a grant through its Institutional Partnership Program for the children’s food, milk and medical expenses.

31 October

Track super typhoon ‘Leon’

Following the President’s directive to ensure the safety of affected residents, the national and local governments were on high alert as they closely monitored the typhoon’s trajectory.

In a special report, Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco said evacuation efforts were underway for residents expected to be impacted by the typhoon.

Healthcare and social welfare personnel had been deployed to evacuation centers to provide food packs for the next three days.

Over P895-M aid extended

The government has distributed P895.65 million in assistance to those affected by tropical storm “Kristine” and super typhoon “Leon” that included over 1.89 million families or more than 7.49 million individuals.

The NDRRMC said this covered food and non-food items supplied by the DSWD, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and LGUs.

The amount included contributions from non-government organizations (NGOs). DSWD assured more food packs for typhoon victims in Batanes.

Enough rice supply

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said the country has a sufficient rice supply despite the devastation caused by the back-to-back weather disturbances. During typhoons, the President closely monitors the rice supply.

The DA said it was ready to assist with the Quick Respond Fund of P1 billion to purchase production inputs. It also has a survival and recovery loan of P25,000 for farmers and fisherfolk, with three years to pay at zero interest.

Robust aid to victims

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it conducted additional search and rescue operations during “Kristine.” It had 3,312 land assets, 120 sea assets, and 40 air assets ready to deploy at anytime.

The AFP raid foreign aircraft were also under multilateral engagement, such as C130 aircraft from Singapore, EC725 helicopters from Malaysia, C295 aircraft from Brunei, and two aircraft from Indonesia.

Foreign forces in joint exercises actively supported the country’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster response efforts.

INC founding, a special holiday

The President has declared 27 July 2025 as a Special Non-Working Day nationwide to mark the founding anniversary of the Iglesia ni Cristo. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the declaration on 30 October.

Marked as regular holidays in 2025 as proclaimed by the President and signed by the Executive Secretary on 30 October are New Year’s Day, 1 January; Araw ng Kagitingan, 9 April; Maundy Thursday, 17 April; Good Friday, 18 April; Labor Day, 1 May; Independence Day, 12 June; National Heroes Day, 25 August; Bonifacio Day, 30 November; Christmas Day, 25 December; and Rizal Day, 30 December.

Special non-working days are Ninoy Aquino Day, 21 August; All Saints Day, 1 November; Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, 8 December; and Last Day of the Year, 31 December.

The EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary, 25 February, is a Special Working Day.

1 November

Remembrance days

The President joined the nation in celebrating All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

He hoped the holidays would rekindle the people to be better Filipinos and stewards of the country.

He said All Souls’ Day is a time to recall the deceased faithful who led lives of honor, sacrifice, and service. All Saints’ Day reminds people to strive toward virtues that defined the saints with extraordinary compassion, kindness, and humility.

Father’s legacy continues

During his visit to his father’s tomb at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on 1 November, the President vowed to continue his father’s legacy by driving the country’s development and improving the lives of ordinary Filipinos.

He highlighted the sincerity and dedication of his father, former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., recalling his leadership qualities, which he had observed as a young child, and said he would continue his work to make the Philippines better and loving for the Filipinos.

Shrugs off VP Duterte flak

The President during his visit to the Libingan ng mga Bayani refused to comment on Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent remarks targeting him and his father. He said he would talk about their relationship at some other time.

In his message, he expressed gratitude to his father’s supporters who attended the Mass for their enduring love and care for his family. He also urged the supporters to remember his father’s legacy and continue loving the country and the people.

2 November

Disaster risk reduction important

On the President’s news vlog, Mr. Marcos said the Philippines must develop expertise in disaster risk reduction to mitigate the impact of climate change and reduce casualties from recurring natural disasters.

He said climate change has led to extreme weather conditions affecting critical sectors. Communities previously unaffected by flooding are now experiencing it for the first time. At the same time, he encouraged Filipinos to include the families affected by “Kristine” and “Leon” in their prayers.

DSWD aid hits P713M

In line with President Marcos’s directive to provide continuous aid to typhoon-hit communities, the NDRRMC gave its latest update on government assistance, including relief goods, power supply, and medical aid.

In its report to the Presidential Management Staff in Malacañang, the NDRRMC said the DSWD provided P713.1 million in various assistance to families affected by typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon” as of 1 November.

Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, NDRRMC executive director, said the DSWD provided support in the form of family food packs, other food items, family kits, family tents, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, laminated sacks and other non-food items.

Nepomuceno, also administrator at the OCD, said the DSWD extended humanitarian assistance of P525,000 to beneficiaries in municipalities of Calabarzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region.