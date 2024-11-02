Chaos overwhelms Lebanon OFWs

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated, making the situation increasingly alarming for the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon.

With the war on since October last year, many Filipinos are seeking clarity on evacuation plans.

Out of over 900 Filipinos repatriated since the onset of the conflict last year, the most recent chartered flight landed in the country on 28 October carrying 290 individuals.

OFW advocates have underscored the importance of a comprehensive evacuation plan that includes ground vehicles for rescue and expedited negotiations with the Lebanese government to secure the Filipino workers.

However, despite Migrant Worker Secretary Hans Cacdac’s assurance that teams are assisting with their transportation to shelters, several OFWs expressed concerns about the challenges in obtaining help from the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon.

Impossible in the actual situation

Many noted that the embassy requires them to go directly to the chancery for assistance, which can be difficult given their circumstances.

Jamin, a domestic helper in Beirut who is seeking repatriation but is being hindered by her employer, said that while government announcements make the process of obtaining assistance seem straightforward, it feels nearly impossible in reality.

She said that other domestic helpers have been advising her to simply escape.

“It’s always the ones who don’t want to be repatriated that get called out, while those of us who want to go home are right in front of them but aren’t attended to quickly,” she added.

The current evacuation strategy relies heavily on booking commercial flights, leaving OFWs to compete for limited seats, resulting in delays and uncertainty about their return to the country.

Cici, another Filipino worker who applied for repatriation in September, was repatriated only on 25 October after two flight cancellations.

Between 23 September and 2 October, Lebanese authorities registered almost 1,100 fatalities and 3,000 injuries in the violence, suggesting a sharp escalation in conflict activity.

According to Professor Sarah Raymundo, an international officer of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, the attacks have devastated the region’s social and economic infrastructure, going beyond military objectives to diminishing populations and preventing people from sustaining themselves as laborers.

Despite this, Raymundo said the Philippines is in a unique position to offer support to those affected by the crisis, given the country’s historical struggles for national liberation against colonialism and imperialism.

She stressed the need for solidarity, urging the Philippine government to amplify its response and commitment to its citizens abroad.