Cebu posts 8.7% hike on cargoes

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) posted an increase on cargoes for first nine months of 2024.

According to the preliminary data from CPA, Cebu ports handled 54.553 million metric tons compared to 50.173 million MT in 2023.

Domestic cargoes accounted for 79.5 percent or 43.354 million MT of the total volume or jump by 7.6 percent from 40.308 million MT in 2023. Foreign cargoes, on the other hand, reached 11.199 million MT or 13.5 percent from 9.865 million MT in 2023.

Imports rose to 16.4 percent to 10.158 million MT from 8.728 million MT in 2023. Exports dropped 8.4 percent to 1.040 million MT from 1.136 million MT in 2023.

Cebu ports processed 728,570 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from January to September or 7.3 percent increase from 678,842 TEUs in 2023 of the same period.

Domestic containers slightly improved by 0.7 percent to 364,786 TEUs and foreign containers had double-digit growth of 13.5 percent to 352,520 TEUs.

Domestic transshipments soared to 95.3 percent to 11,264 TEUs from 5,768 TEUs in 2023.

Imports rose 15.9 percent to 172,304 TEUs and Exports jump to 11.3 percent to 180,216 TEUs.

Rolling cargoes posted 9.9 percent improvement to 1.345 million units from 1.224 million in 2023.

Cebu ports recorded 8.7 percent more ship calls in January to September to 110,281 ship calls compared to 101,424 in 2023

Domestic ship calls increased 8.7 percent to 109,495 while foreign ship calls rose 13.3 percent to 786.

Passenger traffic rose to 8 percent to 15.050 million from 13.930 million in 2023.

CPA has jurisdiction over Cebu baseports and its subports. Cebu baseports are composed of Cebu International Port and the domestic zone while the Subports include the ports of Mandaue, Danao, Sta. Fe, Toledo and Argao.