Cainta all agog over ‘SumBingTik’

Tagged as the “bibingka capital of the country,” Cainta, Rizal is known for its delicious kakanin.

Now on its 10th year, Cainta has prepared numerous activities to highlight the town’s rich history of making kakanin, which began during World War II.

“We started the SumBingTik Festival in 2014,” Cainta Mayor Elen Nieto said.

“Right now, we’re just planning. Actually, we already have the calendar of activities. While our efforts are really focused on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day activities, we’ve started laying down all the preparations for SumBingTik,” Nieto added.

Celebrated every 1 December to commemorate the town’s founding anniversary and the feast of Our Lady of Light, the principal patron saint of the town, the festival begins on 30 November, the feast day of Cainta’s first patron saint, Saint Andrew the Apostle.

Aside from the colorful houses decorated with kakanin-themed designs, another highlight of the festival is the color fun run, where participants are showered with colored powder.