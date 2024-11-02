BuCor holds mass for All Souls' Day

The Bureau of Corrections, in observance of All Souls’ Day, held simultaneous mass offerings yesterday in various operating prisons and prison farms for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who died during their incarceration.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. instructed superintendents to place a large wreath for the departed PDLs in their respective areas of jurisdiction, symbolizing unity and solidarity in remembering those who passed away while in detention.

“This reflects a sense of empathy and respect for the departed individuals under BuCor's care,” Catapang added.

Catapang's directive also included the lighting of candles during the mass celebrations, emphasizing the 20 PDLs whose bodies were not claimed by relatives and were recently buried by BuCor at the NBP Cemetery.