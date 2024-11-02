Body of drowned Bontoc boy retrieved

BAGUIO CITY — After two days of searching, the body of the boy who was swept away by the strong river currents at Sabangan, Mountain Province on 31 October was finally found Saturday morning.

Juniel Crey Liwali Bagwan, 14 was reported missing after he was carried by the waters of the tributary of the Chico River Dadawan, Supang, Sabangan, Mountain Province. He was crossing the river at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday to go to the pig pen at the other side and feed their pigs. The river was a little bit swollen that time due to rains brought by typhoon “Leon.”

Search-and Rescue teams were immediately dispatched and volunteers from the communities of Sabangan and nearby Bontoc town also helped in finding the boy. The searchers scoured the river amidst the strong current from the spot where the boy was last seen downstream until Bontoc.