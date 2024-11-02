BoC showcases airline cargo streamlining in WCO-PTC sessions

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) participated in the 244th and 245th sessions of the World Customs Organization Permanent Technical Committee (WCO-PTC) in Brussels, Belgium, from 23 to 25 October 2024, with the goal of enhancing the country’s international cooperation and adherence to global best practices.

Administrative support is provided by the WCO Secretariat for these sessions which are run under the guidance of the WCO Council and Policy Commission.

The PTC was created to carry out technical research on customs-related topics, with the exception of those pertaining to valuation and nomenclature and to handle situations that would eventually be brought before the Council for resolution.

Representing the Philippines at the sessions were Atty. Marlon M. Agaceta, Assistant Erwin T. Mendoza, Mr. Arestil Arnold M. Famor and Collector Rechilda Oquias.

BoC presentation

In one of the sessions, the BoC was invited to make a presentation on the Philippine’s experience in implementing Article 7.8 of the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (WTO-TFA), focusing on air cargo streamlining as aligned with the WCO Immediate Release Guidelines.

Following the WCO Diagnostic Mission in August 2019, the Philippines shared its experience with the BoC in streamlining air cargo, which resulted in the creation of the Draft Customs Administrative Order on Cross-Border E-commerce Shipments in 2024 and the issuance of a Customs Memorandum Order on Customs Procedures in Air Express Shipments in 2021.

Private sector observers, including the Global Express Association and delegations of WCO members, lauded the presentation.

Among the topics discussed and resolved during the meeting were E-commerce, the Smart Customs Project, green customs, globally networked customs, customs-port cooperation, free zones, the role of customs in disaster relief and a time release study.

Fully prepared

Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio stated that the BoC is fully prepared to undertake the significant challenge of pursuing a customs administration that conforms to global standards and harmonizes with international best practices.

“With this, we commit to carrying on with our consistent efforts to create an environment that is not only flexible but also sensitive to the constantly evolving needs of trade communities, particularly in expediting the release of air cargo as required by Article 7.8 of the WTO-TFA,” the BoC chief added.