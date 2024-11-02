Blazers vow to stay sharp

College of Saint Benilde vows to stay sharp despite its long break in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Blazers head coach Charles Tiu said they got a two-day break but will return to practice as they aim for one of the two coveted twice-to-beat advantages.

“I want them to spend time with their families, so I don’t mind them taking a bit of a break because it’s important. Family is everything for this team, so let them recharge a bit,” said Tiu, whose wards escaped University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 61-56, last 30 October to stay at the top spot with a 12-2 win-loss record.

“We’ll probably get two days off practice and we have to prepare because it’s the stretch towards the playoffs. Hopefully, we can win two or three, at least, of our last games so we can secure one of the top two spots.”

The Blazers’ last four games won’t be an easy stroll as they will be up against tough squads.

On 8 November, Saint Benilde would go up against Letran College, one of the two teams that was able to defeat it in the season after Kevin Estrada delivered the game-winning basket, 71-69, last 22 September.

Next will be another Final Four-bound squad in Mapua University, which looked a championship-ready team compared to when it lost, 68-75, on opening day last 7 September.

Meanwhile, defending champion San Beda University awaits them on 13 November where the Blazers aim for a sweep after their 70-65 overtime win last 10 September.

They are also set to face host Lyceum of the Philippines University after their scheduled 23 October march was postponed due to tropical storm “Kristine.” The league has yet to announce the date.

Justine Sanchez, who led Saint Benilde with 16 points against the Altas, said he is doing his best to lead the squad as they hope to end their 24-year title drought.

“I need to be more patient with my teammates, especially those who came in. I just want them to realize what the NCAA is because I’ve been playing here since high school and college,” said Sanchez, a former Red Lion before jumping ship to the Blazers last year.

“The commentators said that we’re all alphas. Everyone wants to score. We just told everyone to listen to our coach, whatever he says, let’s just do it.”