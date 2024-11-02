BI manages near 200K passengers during Undas break

On Saturday afternoon, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) managed a total of 167,538 passengers over the All Saints' Day break, also known as "Undas".

Comparing this to the previous year, when the BI processed 149,257 passengers over the same period, shows a 12% increase in international travel.

The surge, driven by the Undas season, led to a significant volume of travelers at major airports across the country, especially on October 31 and 1 November.

On 31 October, the BI recorded a total of 41,078 arrivals and 43,341 departures nationwide.

At Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, the BI managed 14,010 arrivals and 15,666 departures, while NAIA Terminal 3 saw the highest number of travelers with 19,223 arrivals and 20,495 departures.

On 1 November, the BI reported similar international traffic with 42,858 arrivals and 40,261 departures. NAIA Terminal 1 handled 14,931 arrivals and 13,381 departures, while NAIA Terminal 3 processed 19,136 arrivals and 19,431 departures.

According to an earlier report by the BI, 58 newly hired immigration officers were stationed at strategic airports, while its augmentation and rapid response teams provided additional personnel during this peak season.

The Bureau also promoted the use of electronic gates in arrival areas to expedite entry and exit, significantly reducing queuing times for travelers.

BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado acknowledged the efforts of BI personnel who worked during the holiday season.

"Our officers have shown remarkable dedication and selflessness, taking time away from their families to maintain the security of our borders and make travel easier. This demonstrates our commitment to public service, particularly during times of high traffic," the BI chief stated.