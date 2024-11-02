The Peninsula Manila has been voted Best City Hotel in Manila in the Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2024.

“We are extremely honored to have been awarded this much-coveted ranking by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific and its readers,” said Kevin Tsang, managing director of The Peninsula Manila. “This prestigious award is a testament to our decades-long commitment to the exceptional standards that define The Peninsula experience. We are immensely proud of our team members for earning this remarkable recognition. Being chosen by the readers of Business Traveller Asia-Pacific — whom we serve with care — is a special honor that our team cherishes.”