Bea Alonzo criticized for Lyle Menendez Halloween costume

Filipina actress Bea Alonzo faced backlash for dressing up as Lyle Menendez for Halloween, prompting her to delete the social media posts featuring the costume.

Lyle and his brother Erik Menendez were convicted of first-degree murder for killing their parents, receiving life sentences without parole in 1996.

The Menendez brothers gained renewed attention in 2024 after being featured in the second season of Netflix’s anthology series “Monster” and a documentary film.

The series explored the alleged sexual abuse Lyle and Erik suffered at the hands of their father, Jose, and included the Milli Vanilli song referenced in Alonzo’s deleted post. The actress captioned the now-deleted post with "Call me Lyle" and the hashtag #Halloween2024.

Following the post’s removal, netizens flocked to Alonzo’s other Instagram posts, criticizing her “disgusting” choice of Halloween costume.

Meanwhile, a Facebook support page for Lyle Menendez also spoke out against dressing as survivors of rape and child abuse for Halloween, stating, “Halloween is supposed to be fun. There is nothing fun about being a rape and child abuse survivor.”

As of writing, Alonzo has yet to address the issue.