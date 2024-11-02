Bayanihan prevails for victims of Typhoon Kristine on Undas weekend

The days of 1 and 2 November are traditionally holidays spent in solemn remembrance of departed loved ones or enjoyed as a short out-of-town trip, taking advantage of the long weekend away from the city's hustle and bustle.

This year, however, in light of the devastation caused by Typhoon Kristine, netizens are choosing to empathize with victims in the Bicol region.

In less than 24 hours, NGOs organized relief operations from Metro Manila, en route to Naga City, where 30% of the land area was submerged overnight, resulting in 81 fatalities, according to Mayor Nelson Legacion.

One relief reception point is Ateneo de Naga University, which has received about ₱206,000 in monetary donations. Meanwhile, citizens from Metro Manila have collected relief goods, ready for delivery to Naga once the roads are cleared.

These volunteer-led organizations are still accepting assistance, and you may reach out to them through their social media pages.

Additionally, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared 4 November 2024, a "National Day of Mourning" to honor the victims of Typhoon Kristine.