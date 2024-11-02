‘Balota’ enters third week, earns rave reviews

Now on its third week, more cinema-goers are getting hooked on Balota’s eye-opening story as it shines a light on the dedication of teachers to future generations and their role in safeguarding the public’s votes during elections.

Last Sunday alone, the film starring Marian Rivera had multiple sold out screenings nationwide. In her recent interview Rivera shared how thankful and overwhelmed she is with the support the film has been receiving.

“Lubos na pasasalamat sa lahat ng sumuporta at nanood at manonood pa ng Balota. May pag-asa pa sila kasi ang alam ko mag-t-third week ang Balota (Heatrfelt thanks to all who supported and watched Balota. To those who are still to watch, there’s hope as Balota enters its third week),” the actress said.

The majority of Balota’s audience are teachers and students, and the film is now being used in the classroom as a springboard to discuss good citizenship, democracy and elections. The team behind the film has been receiving messages from teachers and learning groups expressing how inspired they are that the film recognizes the dignity and sacrifice of their profession.

The Kapuso actress even mentioned that most of the comments that the film is receiving is about its bravery to touch a sensitive yet timely topic.

“Siguro ‘yung sinasabi nila na ‘yung pelikula ay ang tapang para ihatid ‘yung mensahe na gusto naming ipahatid sa kanila. Ang maganda niyan, habang nanonood sila, may realization sila na ‘Ah, ganito pala talaga.’ So, parang dahil sa ‘Balotang’ ito, parang pag-iisipan nila kung paano sila boboto nang tama at dapat (Maybe it’s what they that the movie is brave in conveying the message that we want to convey to them. What is good about this is they have realizations while watching that ‘Oh, this is what it really is.’ Because of Balota, they are now thinking how to vote right).”