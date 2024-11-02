Angelica Lopez competes at Miss International pageant

On 24 October at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, Quezon City, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) sent off Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez with well wishes.

Lopez’s loved ones and supporters, members of the press, pageant enthusiasts, and fellow Binibini queens gathered at the spacious activity area in Araneta City’s mall for a special tribute and celebration before she leaves for the international pageant in Japan next month.

She is now setting her sights on clinching the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown as she competes at the highly-anticipated pageant on 12 November at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.