A1’s 2025 Valentine’s concert tour goes to Cebu

This upcoming Valentine’s season, British-Norwegian boy band A1 is also performing in Cebu.

The pop group will be coming to Cebu on 14 February at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Cebu City, aside from the Manila leg of their Valentine’s Tour 2025 on 15 February at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta Center, Quezon City.

Following the success of their TWENTY FIVE concert tour in 2023, A1 is ready to give their Filipino audience another night filled with nostalgia and excitement.

A1, consisting of Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Ben Adams, will once again take the stage to perform their classic hits, including crowd favorites such as “Like a Rose,” “Everytime,” “Same Old Brand New You” and “Caught in the Middle.” This Valentine’s show promises to bring back the magic of the 1990s and early 2000s that fans have cherished for years.

This time, however, A1 has something even more exciting to share with their fans. Read revealed that the band has been hard at work producing their long-awaited new album.

He teases, “Since our last visit to the Philippines, we’ve been busy working on our long-awaited new album, and production is in the final stages. We have 15 new songs that we’re currently putting the finishing touches to, for what is shaping up to be an incredible album, so expect some exciting teasers in the show.”

After the band celebrated their 25th anniversary, A1 is ready to bring fresh energy to their upcoming Philippines show. Their 2023 Manila concert was a massive hit, selling out and delighting fans with a setlist full of their greatest hits.