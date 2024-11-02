A review of global perspectives: How international media interprets Philippine political tensions

In the Philippines, we watch, sometimes with amusement and other times with intense interest, as the rift between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte deepens. Many speculate that this division was strategically orchestrated—that the Vice President’s initial support was a calculated move to secure her position in government, only to later distance herself and position for a higher role. Some argue that, if the Vice President continues creating controversy to the point of facing impeachment, it might actually strengthen her support base by framing her as a “martyr.”

What complicates matters further is that this political tug-of-war isn’t just local gossip—it’s drawing considerable international attention. The Philippines, through the eyes of international media, appears as the stage of a political spectacle that sometimes borders on the absurd. Here’s how some of the world’s leading publications analyze this situation, offering outsider perspectives on the dynamics of Philippine politics:

1. AFP - “Philippine VP Duterte threatens to dig up dictator Marcos’ remains”

In its coverage, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) focuses on the escalating tensions between Vice President Duterte and the Marcos family, which have intensified as the 2025 midterm elections approach. AFP highlights a particularly provocative statement made by Duterte, where she threatened to exhume the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s remains and throw them into the sea. This move, AFP notes, signals the extent of the fallout between two powerful families that once united under the banner of the "UniTeam" in the 2022 elections.

AFP’s reporting presents this rift as a major political spectacle, suggesting that Duterte’s words are more than mere rhetoric; they are a signal of a potentially lasting feud. Duterte accuses the Marcos camp of harassment, and this latest threat underscores the bitterness in the conflict. The article provides a neutral yet impactful account, shedding light on how this drama between dynasties could shape the political landscape as both camps gear up for future elections.

2. New York Times - “Why the Philippines' Vice President Talked About Beheading Her Boss”

In the New York Times, journalists Sui-Lee Wee and Camille Elemia delve into the reasons behind the breakdown between Duterte and Marcos, once seen as allies uniting two influential dynasties. The Times article emphasizes Duterte’s recent press conference, where she openly vented her frustrations and aired grievances against Marcos, which the authors suggest is emblematic of a serious schism. Duterte’s comments, they argue, convey a sense of deep betrayal as she accuses Marcos of corruption and implies a personal vendetta.

The piece examines how divergent policy stances may be at the heart of this rift, particularly regarding foreign policy. Marcos, drawing from his years in the U.S., has leaned toward strengthening alliances with Western countries, while Duterte maintains her father’s pro-China stance, keeping silent on the South China Sea issue. Wee and Elemia propose that this division not only highlights ideological differences but also has the potential to alter the Philippines' diplomatic relationships, casting uncertainty on the future of its foreign alliances.

3. South China Morning Post - “Marcos and Duterte’s bitter break-up portends major shake-up in Philippine politics”

In the South China Morning Post, journalist Sam Beltran interprets the Marcos-Duterte divide as a harbinger of significant shifts in Philippine politics. Once united under the "UniTeam," their split now reveals an irreparable rift, illustrated by Duterte’s absence from Marcos's State of the Nation Address (SONA) earlier this year—a move that analysts see as a public display of discontent.

Beltran quotes Maria Ela Atienza, a professor at the University of the Philippines, who suggests that this “break-up” may destabilize the coalition that brought them to power in 2022. According to the article, the implications could be far-reaching, with the fallout potentially reshaping alliances and strategies within Philippine political circles. The Post describes this division as more than a personal feud, emphasizing its implications for future elections and Philippine governance.

4. Al Jazeera - “Duterte legacy in the balance as he seeks return to Davao stronghold

Nick Aspinwall’s article in Al Jazeera focuses on how Rodrigo Duterte, former president and father of the Vice President, is attempting to regain influence by refocusing on local politics in Davao. Aspinwall points to a series of setbacks for the Duterte family, from the fallout with Marcos to the arrest of Duterte ally Apollo Quiboloy, which has tarnished the Duterte legacy.

The article discusses the Marcos administration’s efforts to distance itself from the former president, particularly in law enforcement. This shift is evident in Marcos’s removal of pro-Duterte police officers in Davao and his advocacy for a “bloodless” approach to the drug war—a sharp contrast to Duterte’s hardline tactics. Aspinwall contends that while the former president is striving to solidify his family’s support base, the ongoing political infighting with Marcos could ultimately weaken his influence, especially as public approval for both leaders declines.

Final Thoughts

Each publication brings a unique lens to the Philippine political landscape, viewing the Marcos-Duterte divide as a defining moment not only for the two political families but for the nation as a whole. Whether presented as a rivalry rooted in ambition or ideological differences, these articles reflect a broader narrative of power struggles and legacy-building that reverberate on an international scale.