SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

A fair affair

This year’s event focuses on supporting small, responsible enterprises and empowering women through mindful shopping. Discover unique gifts and products spanning categories like fashion, travel and home decor including unique food items from all over the Philippines by fair trade practices and female empowerment.
Some of the members of the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs with partners and sponsors present at the media launch.
Some of the members of the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs with partners and sponsors present at the media launch.
Published on

Last week, an intimate FilipinaZ launch was held at 8 Rockwell in Makati. The Zonta Club Makati and Environs (ZCME) formally introduced the refreshed and redesigned FilipinaZ Fair, which returns from 16 to 18 November at The Fifth at Rockwell with new and established fair trade vendors.

Guests were welcomed into the lounge by Rockwell Land Corporation who, together with Phenix Garuda Construction and Development Corporation, made the fair possible.

This year’s event focuses on supporting small, responsible enterprises and empowering women through mindful shopping. Discover unique gifts and products spanning categories like fashion, travel and home decor including unique food items from all over the Philippines by fair trade practices and female empowerment.

At the 8th Rockwell Showroom.
At the 8th Rockwell Showroom.
Carmina Sanchez-Jacob
Carmina Sanchez-Jacob
Aliza Apostol and Crystalle Ozamis.
Aliza Apostol and Crystalle Ozamis.
Angelo Salvadora and Chester Acala of Mestiza and Organique.
Angelo Salvadora and Chester Acala of Mestiza and Organique.
Charming Baldemor
Charming Baldemor

Embrace meaningful spending with a focus on females and fair trade. Every purchase helps fund projects of the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs.

Security Bank, which has been behind the fair for many years now, also continues to support FilipinaZ projects and plays a vital role in creating opportunities for these small enterprises to come to market through this female-driven platform.

Also partnered for this year’s “FilipinaZ 2024: Females for Fair Trade” are Metro, Pagcor, Anta Construction and BDO.

FilipinaZ organizing team Carmina Sanchez Jacob and Ching Barretto-Cabildo.
FilipinaZ organizing team Carmina Sanchez Jacob and Ching Barretto-Cabildo.
Jeannie Abaya, Erlinda Panlilio, Maritess Pineda and Vivian Uy.
Jeannie Abaya, Erlinda Panlilio, Maritess Pineda and Vivian Uy.
Joanne Zapanta-Andrada president of ZCME and Frances Sumulong of Security Bank.
Joanne Zapanta-Andrada president of ZCME and Frances Sumulong of Security Bank.
Lani Ligon-Robles
Lani Ligon-Robles
Bryan Silva, Leska Lizares, Louise Sy and Sabrina Almeda.
Bryan Silva, Leska Lizares, Louise Sy and Sabrina Almeda.
Marcy Kohchet-Chua and Ana Lagon.
Marcy Kohchet-Chua and Ana Lagon.

FilipinaZ this year highlights its special collaborations:

1) The legacy of Tiny Nuyda through a partnership with his estate — limited-edition art plates will be offered at the fair, as launched in last year’s Art Program.

2) Fundacion Sanso — limited-edition Juvenal Sanso ceramic plates will be available to guests of the fair to purchase and collect.

3) Kababaihan (a livelihood program of Zonta Club of Makati and Environs) — handmade hand and dish soaps by the women of Taguig, DoJ Project Arte’s limited designs for women’s bags produced by Persons Deprived of Liberty of the Correctional Institute for Women of the Department of Justice.

4) A tribute to legendary fashion designer Pitoy Moreno.

5) Lastly, a female collaboration in food with acclaimed Chef Margarita Fores.

Marcy Kohchet-Chua, Erlinda Panlilio and Melanie de Leon.
Marcy Kohchet-Chua, Erlinda Panlilio and Melanie de Leon.
Mari Santiago
Mari Santiago
Mia Jeanjaquet-Manaois from Arete and Jeanjaquet and Juhi Chandiraman.
Mia Jeanjaquet-Manaois from Arete and Jeanjaquet and Juhi Chandiraman.
Marion Salonga of ZCME and Tanya Ansaldo of Security Bank.
Marion Salonga of ZCME and Tanya Ansaldo of Security Bank.
Pearl de Guzman
Pearl de Guzman
Rosalyn Canas and Paul John Pamaran Zamora of Lulu’s Apple Pie.
Rosalyn Canas and Paul John Pamaran Zamora of Lulu’s Apple Pie.

Fairtrade changes the way trade works through better prices, decent working conditions and a fairer deal for farmers and workers in developing countries. This year, ZCME highlights vendors who are starting up, along with some strong, established fair regulars and new sellers practicing fair trade from developing countries. Countries such as Mexico, Morroco, India, Vietnam, Thailand and others will have products at the fair.

All sponsors, partners and participants contribute to a more impactful shopping experience, supporting projects by the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs. It’s a venue to see, buy and help.

The FilipinaZ Fair 2024 embodies a movement towards sustainable and conscious consumerism.

By aligning with the international fairtrade movement, the fair ensures that each product purchased contributes to better wages, improved working conditions and environmental sustainability. Indulge in a unique shopping experience and become part of a larger movement advocating fairness, equality and empowerment.

Zonta Club Makati and Environs (ZCME)
FilipinaZ Fair
The Fifth at Rockwell
Phenix Garuda Construction and Development Corporation

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph