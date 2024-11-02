A fair affair

Last week, an intimate FilipinaZ launch was held at 8 Rockwell in Makati. The Zonta Club Makati and Environs (ZCME) formally introduced the refreshed and redesigned FilipinaZ Fair, which returns from 16 to 18 November at The Fifth at Rockwell with new and established fair trade vendors.
Guests were welcomed into the lounge by Rockwell Land Corporation who, together with Phenix Garuda Construction and Development Corporation, made the fair possible.
This year’s event focuses on supporting small, responsible enterprises and empowering women through mindful shopping. Discover unique gifts and products spanning categories like fashion, travel and home decor including unique food items from all over the Philippines by fair trade practices and female empowerment.
Embrace meaningful spending with a focus on females and fair trade. Every purchase helps fund projects of the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs.
Security Bank, which has been behind the fair for many years now, also continues to support FilipinaZ projects and plays a vital role in creating opportunities for these small enterprises to come to market through this female-driven platform.
Also partnered for this year’s “FilipinaZ 2024: Females for Fair Trade” are Metro, Pagcor, Anta Construction and BDO.
FilipinaZ this year highlights its special collaborations:
1) The legacy of Tiny Nuyda through a partnership with his estate — limited-edition art plates will be offered at the fair, as launched in last year’s Art Program.
2) Fundacion Sanso — limited-edition Juvenal Sanso ceramic plates will be available to guests of the fair to purchase and collect.
3) Kababaihan (a livelihood program of Zonta Club of Makati and Environs) — handmade hand and dish soaps by the women of Taguig, DoJ Project Arte’s limited designs for women’s bags produced by Persons Deprived of Liberty of the Correctional Institute for Women of the Department of Justice.
4) A tribute to legendary fashion designer Pitoy Moreno.
5) Lastly, a female collaboration in food with acclaimed Chef Margarita Fores.
Fairtrade changes the way trade works through better prices, decent working conditions and a fairer deal for farmers and workers in developing countries. This year, ZCME highlights vendors who are starting up, along with some strong, established fair regulars and new sellers practicing fair trade from developing countries. Countries such as Mexico, Morroco, India, Vietnam, Thailand and others will have products at the fair.
All sponsors, partners and participants contribute to a more impactful shopping experience, supporting projects by the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs. It’s a venue to see, buy and help.
The FilipinaZ Fair 2024 embodies a movement towards sustainable and conscious consumerism.
By aligning with the international fairtrade movement, the fair ensures that each product purchased contributes to better wages, improved working conditions and environmental sustainability. Indulge in a unique shopping experience and become part of a larger movement advocating fairness, equality and empowerment.