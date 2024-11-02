A fair affair

Last week, an intimate FilipinaZ launch was held at 8 Rockwell in Makati. The Zonta Club Makati and Environs (ZCME) formally introduced the refreshed and redesigned FilipinaZ Fair, which returns from 16 to 18 November at The Fifth at Rockwell with new and established fair trade vendors.

Guests were welcomed into the lounge by Rockwell Land Corporation who, together with Phenix Garuda Construction and Development Corporation, made the fair possible.

This year’s event focuses on supporting small, responsible enterprises and empowering women through mindful shopping. Discover unique gifts and products spanning categories like fashion, travel and home decor including unique food items from all over the Philippines by fair trade practices and female empowerment.