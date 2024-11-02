3 Sultans sign unity covenant

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three Sultans in Mindanao have signed a covenant of Unity, Collaboration, Cooperation and cultural preservation, marking a significant step towards the long-standing cultural relationships between the three Sultanates.

The Sultanate of Maguindanaw, Sultanate of Sulu and North Borneo, and the Rajanate of Buayan sa Buayan renewed their commitment and they willingly signed the covenant at the Grand Madrid Convention Center of Palacio del Sur Hotel in this city on 28 October.

His Royal Highness Sultan Macapado M. Benito Sr. representing the Sultanate of Maguindanaw, HRH Sultan Phugdalun Kiram Il representing the Sultanate of Sulu and North Borneo, and His Majesty Rajahbuayan Sansaluna A. Pinagayao Dimasangkay II representing the Rajahnate of Buayan sa Buayan signed the covenant and was witnessed by about 3,000 members of the three Sultanate in Mindanao.

HRH Sultan Benito Sr. was joined during the activity by his immediate family members -Unayan District Hospital’s former chief and Reigning Bae a Labi sa Ganassi, Dra. Raquelina Aguam Benito, Calanogas Mayor Abdul Hakim Benito, Calanogas Liga Ng Mga Barangay President and Rajah Putri sa Maguindanao Farrah A. Benito Darapa, Datu Mickey Darapa, Calanogas Vice-Mayor Macapado A. Benito Jr. and Datu Mac Johare A. Benito, relatives, Maguindanaw Sultanate Cabinet members.

HRH Benito expressed an overwhelming sense of pride and honor at taking part in the momentous signing alongside the noble Sultans of Sulu and North Borneo and Rajabuayan sa Buayan.

“This is the reaffirmation of the alliance between the two Sultans, and the Rajah. We hope to be more united, we hope to collaborate more and cooperate towards prosperity for the development of our communities and of course, our constituents,” Dra. Benito said.

“We are truly thankful for the success of this covenant signing between the three Sultanate Houses, and we hope to achieve unity and peace in the Bangsamoro,” Liga President Benito Darapa said.