Youth engages in Komiket 2024

Alpas Pinas has been actively looking for ways to engage the youth, recognizing them as the future leaders and decision-makers of the country. By participating in Komiket, an event that celebrates art, creativity and community, the group aimed to make the discussion around nuclear energy more approachable and relevant to younger generations.

“This is our way of connecting with the younger generation in a space where they are at their best,” said Gayle Certeza, Lead Convenor of Alpas Pinas. “We believe that the youth play a crucial role in shaping the country’s future energy policies, and it is essential to engage them about the country-changing potential of nuclear energy.”

Alpas Pinas continues to focus on spreading awareness and will hold similar activities to ensure that more young people are informed about nuclear energy’s potential to provide clean, cheap, and reliable energy for the Philippines.

Komiket, a space for all types of creators — from handmade toy makers to sticker designers — aims to expand the local komiks community by welcoming a wide variety of artistic expressions. The event provided an ideal platform for Alpas Pinas to connect with young attendees, sharing information about nuclear energy while distributing specially designed stickers created by young artists who support the advocacy.