Viral now: Carla Abellana rescues dog, Karen Davila on ‘TV Patrol’ blooper

This week is not all spook and Halloween treats. It also features stories of love and laughter.

Carla Abellana rescued an aspin (asong pinoy) after being run over along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

She shared the dog’s photos on social media, adding that she named him “Puppy” and adopted him.

“Everyone, please, please break for animals on the road. I am begging you,” she said in the caption. “And if you could save a life, please do so.”

The Rosalinda actress is an animal welfare advocate, and has adopted dogs from Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

On another note, broadcaster Karen Davila is viral for her appearance in a TV Patrol blooper on 28 October.

In the Monday airing of the news program, Noli de Castro was reporting when Davila walked on the backdrop. Realizing that the camera was rolling already, she gasped and hurriedly ran away from the scene.

The clip has made rounds on social media. Netizens shared their meme-worthy captions on social media.

“Magka-cutting ka na kaso parating na si ma’am (She was going to cut a class but Mam is almost here),”one user shared.

“Huli pero ‘di kulong ang Karen Davila (Caught, but not arrested, Karen Davila),” another said.