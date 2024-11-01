U.S. poll results crucial — Imee

Senator Imee Marcos warned the Philippine government on Friday about the impact of the upcoming presidential election in the United States.

In a statement, Marcos, chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the American government’s policies on immigration, investments, and defense could undergo rapid and significant shifts following the election on 5 November.

“The Philippines should prepare for the impact of the US elections on the Philippines and the world,” Marcos said.

Former President Donald Trump is seeking a political comeback against incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party presidential bet.

With nearly 4.5 million Filipino-Americans living in the United States, including both US citizens and permanent residents, Marcos stressed the need for a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

She said the political and economic stability of the US is “integral to the world economic stability,” highlighting the Philippines’ responsibility to protect its economy and citizens.

She pointed out that any US president would “naturally prioritize American interests,” underscoring the importance of vigilance in safeguarding the Philippines’ own interests.

She said that stricter US immigration policies could lead to the deportation of thousands of undocumented Filipinos, while American companies may decrease direct investments and reduce BPO jobs in the country.