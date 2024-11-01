Unleash the gaming demon with MSI and Diablo IV

MSI and Blizzard Entertainment have teamed up to bring fans the ultimate gaming experience. With the launch of Diablo IV’s new expansion, Vessel of Hatred, MSI is offering gamers the chance to dive deeper into the dark world of Sanctuary.

From 1 November to 31 December 2024, purchasing an eligible MSI product would allow the buyer to redeem a copy of Diablo IV base game and the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

One can then embark on an exhilarating journey into the next chapter of Diablo IV, exploring the treacherous jungles of Nahantu, a new region teeming with deadly creatures and ancient secrets.

Unleash the power of the Spiritborn, a versatile new class that can bend the elements to their will. Enlist the aid of formidable mercenaries to aid you on your quest to defeat Mephisto and his minions.

All this by upgrading your gaming setup with MSI and dominating the demonic hordes of Diablo IV. So, are you ready to face your darkest fears?