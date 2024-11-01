Undas observance peaceful, say MPD, NCRPO

Manila Police District (MPD) director PBGen. Thomas Ibay on Friday assessed that Undas 2024 at the Manila North Cemetery and Manila South Cemetery was generally peaceful, with an estimated one million visitors.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Ibay credited the long preparation, including traffic rerouting, for the smooth flow of traffic leading to the cemeteries. Police and other law enforcement personnel were deployed to ensure security.

As of 1 November, approximately 900,000 visitors had entered the cemeteries, and more were expected. The favorable weather conditions and compliance with the city’s rules and regulations contributed to the peaceful atmosphere.

Prohibited items, such as bladed weapons, flammable materials, and cigarettes, were confiscated at the entrance gates and Ibay said that the Manila North Cemetery logged 1,217 confiscated items.

The Manila South Cemetery, on the other hand, recorded 946 confiscated items which included bladed weapons, flammable materials, cigarettes and playing cards.

No untoward incidents were reported as of 1 November and the majority of visitors had already left the premises.

Meantime, free rides were provided for senior citizens and persons with disabilities during the three-day observance. Various government agencies participated in the Undas preparations.

For its part, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) also reported a peaceful Undas observance in Metro Manila.

Deputy director for Operations P/Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr. said that over 76 cemeteries in the region were closely monitored.

Peñones advised the public to take necessary precautions, such as locking their homes and avoiding bringing prohibited items to cemeteries.

Approximately 18,000 PNP personnel were deployed to ensure peace and order in Metro Manila.

Over at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City, it expected around 130,000 visitors. While traffic was manageable, authorities anticipated an increase in visitors later in the day.

The park is the final resting place of numerous celebrities, including Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago; actress Julie Vega and actor Rogelio Dela Rosa; actress Nida Blanca; former congressman Ignacio Arroyo; activist Popoy Lagman, actress Mina Aragon; actor John Hernandez; actress comedienne Amparo Moya (Chichay); actor Gorgie Quizon; Justice Cecilia Palma; movie director Joey Gosiengfiao; actor singer Francis Magalona; Journalist Betty Go-Belmonte; actor Jay Ilagan; radio broadcaster Tiya Dely Magpayo and actor German Moreno.